Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller)'s story on Prison Break presumably ended with his name being cleared and a life of normalcy on the horizon. However, a new Instagram post from Dominic Purcell suggests that there might be another jailbreak in his future.

The actor, who played Michael's brother Lincoln on the show, posted an image teasing a potential Season 6 of the Fox series. "In the works," he wrote in the caption. The two also starred together on DC's Legends of Tomorrow with Miller as Captain Cold and Purcell stepping into the role of Heat Wave — a situation which helped inspire their decision to move forward with a fifth season of Prison Break, which aired earlier this year.

It's cool that Purcell is on board for this possible new season, but do we really want it? Or even need it? After all, Season 5 did a pretty good job of wrapping up their stories with both Lincoln and Michael finally being exonerated and free to live out their best lives. Don't you want them to be happy? Another season would only mean more trouble, and seriously — how many prisons can two people break out of?

If the project does come to fruition, however, let's hope they go with Miller's Season 6 pitch which would feature the juvenile detention center Michael and Lincoln first learned to become the masterful criminals capable of breaking out of prison. Miller's proposal would find the brothers kidnapped by a tech billionaire named Tag who also happens to be a superfan.

No additional details have been released about the alleged new season, but we do know Miller is available to reprise his role now that he has left the Arrowverse for good.

