Did you watch the first five minutes of Prison Break earlier today and now you're thirsting for more? Well look no further because we have an exclusive clip from the premiere that takes place shortly after those first minutes.

Since you've already seen Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) and T-Bag (Robert Knepper), it's time to catch up with C-Note (Rockmund Dunbar). In the clip, Lincoln pays C-Note a visit to get more information on Michael Scofield (Wentwoth Miller), and you'll notice C-Note looking a little different as he's found Islam on the outside. And that's convenient as a photo of Michael features a mosque in the background, which gives the crew their first clue of Michael's whereabouts.

The problem? Where they find out Michael is isn't a place anyone would voluntarily want to go to.

Prison Break returns Tuesday, Apr. 4 at 9/8c on Fox.