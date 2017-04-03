Fox has released the first five minutes of Prison Break's return on Facebook, and the show is wasting no time getting to the action.

The episode begins with Michael Scofield (Wentwoth Miller) explaining in voiceover that not all deaths are the same -- sometimes the one who died is still alive.

Then "T-Bag" Bagwell (Robert Knepper) is being released from Fox River State Penitentiary. Among his personal effects is an envelope with something in it that makes him say, "alackaday."

In Chicago, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) has reverted to a life of low-level crime. He's running from some goons to whom he owes money. He arrives at home and finds T-Bag on his porch. T-Bag shows him the paper in the envelope, and, yup, it looks like Lincoln's brother might still be alive.

It's a white-knuckle start. It looks like this show might have very little rust to shake off after being off the air for eight years.

Prison Break Season 5 premieres Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c on Fox.