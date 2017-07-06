July 11 is Prime Day, the annual event when Amazon makes a big push for Amazon Prime sign-ups by providing huge discounts to subscribers on tech and home products and Amazon services like audiobooks, music and streaming video. That last one is of most interest to us here at TVGuide.com, because Amazon is offering a pretty cool deal for first-time Prime video users: the first time you stream a Prime video, you'll get a $10 Amazon credit.

Here's how it works: sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime here (after that Prime is $99 a year) then stream away. Within 3-4 days (in time for Prime Day), you'll get an email confirming that your credit has been applied. Then spend your $10 on any item sold and fulfilled by Amazon (make sure it's not a third-party seller) by 11:59pm PST on July 11. The promotional credit will not appear visibly in your account, but you will see the amount applied on the receipt after you make a purchase.

This deal is only available to people streaming video on Amazon Prime for the first time on an eligible device. Eligible devices include Fire TV, Fire TV stick, streaming media players (such as Roku), smart TVs, Blu-ray players, TIVO, and game consoles (such as Xbox or Playstation).

Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, Suits

Here's some great stuff you can stream with your Amazon Prime account:

-Amazon Prime's original programming like The Man in the High Castle, Transparent and Catastrophe.

-The complete runs of classic HBO shows including The Sopranos, The Wire, Six Feet Under, Deadwood, Boardwalk Empire and more.

-Past seasons of current shows like Animal Kingdom, Suits and Vikings.

-Movies like Star Trek Beyond, Moonlight and Manchester By the Sea.

You can see everything available by signing up for Amazon Prime.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is compensated by Amazon for referrals.)