It took over seven years but the women of Pretty Little Liars finally got the peaceful life they've wanted since their sophomore year of high school. The question is, which Liar got the best happy ending?

We took the liberty of ranking the happy endings based on their level of satisfaction and how they suited each girl. For Spencer (Troian Bellisario), it was enough to escape her insane twin sister Alex (A.D.) and to start back up with Toby (Keegan Allen). That's pretty great but definitely not the best.

Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) tied the knot earlier in the final season and struggled with Mona (Janel Parrish) issues throughout the series finale. They were finally able to get on the same page though and Hanna gets to ride off into the sunset with a bun in her oven. Congrats!

Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars

The show's most controversial couple Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) finally made it down the aisle to wedded bliss, which has been quite a struggle over the past season. Even though they can't have kids of their own, they are looking into other options as they settle down into a quiet, literary life.

Naturally, it was Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) who melted hearts during the series finale. After six seasons of "will they/won't they" the two women finally got engaged, agreeing to spend the rest of their lives together, loving each other and raising their twin girls. Huzzah!

However, the best Pretty Little Liars happy ending goes to the one with the wicked twist. Mona, who has worked the hardest of all the girls throughout the seasons, got her dream life in France -- complete with live doll captives in the basement. It was the perfect dark moment and we couldn't want anything more for Mona. You get yours, girl.