Pretty Little Liars isn't holding anything back in its final season.

In this new look at the final 10 episodes of the series, the stakes are higher than ever for Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Mona (Janel Parrish) and Ali (Sasha Pieterse), who are all struggling to survive A.D.'s sadistic torment.

"We swim around in this fishbowl like we're in control. We are not," Mona ominously declares. "There's always been somebody watching, manipulating."

The trailer gives brief glimpses as to how the girls are dealing with A.D., including shots of Spencer in a police interrogation room, Emily preparing to attack an intruder with a candlestick and Hanna declaring, "This wrecked my life!" So all in all, a pretty typical day in Rosewood.

Are you excited for Pretty Little Liars' final episodes? Season 7B premieres Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.