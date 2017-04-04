Will Toby (Keegan Allen) survive the car crash at the end of Pretty Little Liars' mid-season finale?

It's one of the big questions as we head into the final 10 episodes of the Freeform drama. We learned from a preview clip of the first scene of the season premiere at PaleyFest 2017 that Toby does initially survive the wreck, but he's in critical condition when he's rolled into the same hospital where Spencer (Troian Bellisario) is being treated for her gunshot wound.

TVGuide.com was also able to catch up with Allen on set to ask him about his involvement in Season 7 and what he imagines for Toby going forward. The actor couldn't confirm whether he makes it out of the woods following the wreck -- and definitely couldn't say anything about his fiancee who was in the car with him -- but confirmed that we'll see him in multiple episodes of the final season. He could appear in flashbacks or as a vision...

Considering that creator I. Marlene King said last year that Toby is her favorite character and she'd have a really hard time killing him off, we are hedging our bets that he makes it, but don't expect him to have an easy time.

Pretty Little Liars returns April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.