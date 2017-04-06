Now Playing Pretty Little Liars: What Does Toby's Happy Ending Look Like?

Isn't it time Toby (Keegan Allen) caught a break on Pretty Little Liars?

The poor guy is currently suffering from serious injuries after he crashed his truck on his way out of Rosewood with his fiancee in the Season 7 mid-season finale. He was tormented by A almost as much as the girls were in early seasons, and he hasn't escaped from A.D. scathe free either.

It's still unclear if Toby will make it out of the woods after his latest calamity, but we are people of hope at TVGuide.com. We got a chance to catch up with Keegan Allen on the set of Pretty Little Liars during the filming of the final 10 episodes and asked him what he thought Toby's happy ending should be, and his answer is pretty sweet.

Like all of A.D.'s victims, Toby just wants a quiet, chill life where he's not being harassed by an anonymous cyber stalker. He'd like a cabin somewhere where he can play with his dog and chop some wood. Oh, and he'd love Spencer (Troian Bellisario) to be there as well, preferably with soup.

We can only hope that Toby makes it through the accident with no complications so that his dream ending can come true.

Pretty Little Liars returns April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.