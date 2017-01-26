Now Playing Pretty Little Liars: Should We Be Worried about Ezria in the Final Season?

There's a new(ish) girl in town, and she might be a big threat to Aria's (Lucy Hale) hopes of walking down the aisle in the final season of Pretty LittleLiars.

Aria and her former teacher Ezra (Ian Harding) were considered a sure thing to be one of the final season's two weddings. That is, until Ezra's ex Nicole (Rebecca Breeds) turned up not dead in the Season 6 mid-season finale and Aria got a super-fun look at Ezra and Nicole reuniting in South America after she was rescued. Now everyone is wondering: Will "Ezria" make it as an endgame couple?

Sorry to not ease your fears, PLL fans, but Hale tells us that Nicole is back for the long haul, and there will be moments that will have fans worried about Ezra and Aria ending up together. It'll all come down to what Ezra wants -- "his first love, the forbidden love" or "the love that makes sense."

We may not know yet if "Ezria" will happen, but in the meantime we know that A.D. will have a blast playing with Aria's worst fears.

