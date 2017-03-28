There are only 10 episodes left of Pretty Little Liars and we still don't who A.D. is. The show's Big Bad will kick off a new game in the final half of Season 7 that will make all of the Liars feel "violated," according to star Sasha Pieterse.

"Once you know who A.D. is, it all makes sense," Pieterse teases. "This person targets the girls in a very different way than the As have before. It's much more personal and much more violating."

Could it be that someone within the girls' inner circle has been tormenting them all this time, gaining their trust and then using their darkest secrets against them?

