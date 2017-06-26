There is only one more episode of Pretty Little Liars left and even though it's double the normal size, there is still so much that needs to be wrapped up.

As of now, A.D. has driven off into the sunset and the Liars are ready to put their lives back together after Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) took the fall for Archer Dunhill's (Huw Collins) murder. It seems like everyone is in the clear, but wedding bells still need to ring and can we really say goodbye to this show if we don't know who was under the hood all this time?

TVGuide.com talked to series creator I. Marlene King ahead of Tuesday's series finale about what it means to wrap the series and what fans can expect from the answers to their biggest questions, including the identity of who is the father of Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Emily's (Shay Mitchell) baby. Check out her answers below.

1. The Time Jump

I. Marlene King: I'm not going to tell you how big of a time jump there is, but there is a time jump. It gives us the opportunity to have a rest so the finale can really feel like a movie. It has its own beginning, middle and and end.

When you were crafting the finale, what were the most important notes for you to hit to make sure that it ties a bow on the entire series?

King: Definitely closure on the mystery storyline, but it was really important to me to hit the emotional beats. Fans feel passionately about this show and emotions run high with every episode. To me, it was really important to make it an emotional journey as well as a thrilling mystery journey.

2. The Mary Drake of It All

King: I feel like you can take [her confession] at face value and that she really did fall on the sword for Spencer...[Mary] leaves the Lost Woods Resort to Ali and Spencer. It helps to bring them together as family.

3. Mona

King: She definitely was relapsed into her perpetual state of hyper-reality that Dr. Sullivan diagnosed her with in Season 2, but she's a big part of the finale and we're just going to have to wait to see how that turns out.

4. Emison's baby

King: I think they have one big looming question out there. I think they are resigned to never know the truth about who the biological father of their baby is, but the perk in the finale is that they are going to get an answer.

5. The Wedding

King: It's a bigger wedding, bigger than we've seen. The lead up to it is bigger than we've seen. There are a lot of gorgeous dresses. The bride worked with our costume designer to pick out the dress. It's a lot of fun and very romantic.

Should we be worried about the wedding being wrecked by A.D.?

King: I say that's a fair thing to worry about.

The Pretty Little Liars finale airs Tuesday, June 27 at 8/7c on Freeform.