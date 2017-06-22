This is it, folks. There's only one episode of Pretty Little Liars left and so much needs to happen.

To help us get ready for the final two hours of the show, we got a chance to talk to Sasha Pieterse about what's next for Alison and Emily (Shay Mitchell) as they try to settle down and prepare the baby on the way. While Pieterse couldn't give too much away, she was able to say the couple will get a chance to breathe a little bit before A.D. inevitably returns to ruin their lives.

"I think [the Liars] have been so hyped up about everything that she just wants to enjoy the moment. Obviously, we've seen a lot of 'Emison' stuff lately so she's exploring that and just kind of getting used to being herself," Pieterse tells TVGuide.com. "I think [building a family] means everything to her. Alison has said before that she doesn't have any real memories, so she wants to build that with Emily."

Pieterse also spills on what makes Alison and Emily such a good fit and confirms we'll find out the gender of their baby in the series finale!

Tune in to the final episode of Pretty Little Liars on Tuesday, June 27 at 8/7c on Freeform.