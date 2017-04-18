A.D. has set the board for the final game of Pretty Little Liarsand it's Spencer (Troian Bellisario) who decided to roll the dice first.

The final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars will revolve around the girls playing A.D.'s board game that the mystery stalker had delivered to Spencer's barn in the opening scenes of the season premiere. All of the girls decided they weren't interested in playing with a psychopath, but after some wine and the huge truth bomb that Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) is in fact her birth mother, Spencer decided to give in and now the board is ready to go.

The first round was a simple game of truth or dare. Spencer, still reeling from her last major revelation, went for dare and took a trip to see Toby (Keegan Allen) in the hospital where he's still waiting for his fiancée to emerge from a medically induced coma. The last time Spencer and Toby saw each other, Spencer was kissing him goodbye "one last time" -- which makes waiting for his future wife to wake up a little awkward. Spencer was rewarded for her bravery with a handwritten letter from Mary Drake that seemed to corroborate her birth story, though.

Troian Bellisario, Pretty Little Liars

It's the best that any of the girls could have hoped for after engaging with A.D., but Spencer has forced all of the Liars to play a game none of them want to be part of, and once again A.D. is controlling the pace and direction of the unfolding events. The secret stalker has already revealed that there's footage of the girls digging up Rollins' (Huw Collins) grave, meaning they are all at the mercy of the hooded figure once again.

Spencer's rash decision to start the game is her committing the oldest sin in the Pretty Little Liars book -- she acted alone. The girls are always at their weakest when they split up and try to take on A or A.D. by themselves. It didn't work out for Hanna (Ashley Benson) when she went after A.D. last season and it wasn't a smart move on Spencer's part this time either. If the girls really want to get ahead of A.D. once and for all, they are going to need to work together and it's a sure thing that playing this game will do everything it can to tear them apart.

Pretty Little Liars' Oral History Reveals the Moment Too Risqué for the Pilot

Luckily, Spencer decided to confess that she'd started the ball rolling on the game and the girls have begrudgingly decided to play along. Can they maintain their bond as A.D. pulls every possible dirty trick to tear them apart though? The final 10 episodes will test the girls in darker and scarier ways than any other season before and they are going to have to keep their wits about them if they want to make it out of this alive.

If anyone is keeping score, the final season premiere of Pretty Little Liars was a point in A.D.'s favor. The girls need to get it together if they want to catch up before it's too late.

Pretty Little Liars continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.