"The Glove That Rocks the Cradle" was a bittersweet episode for Pretty Little Liars fans as "Emison" shippers got their greatest wish and Aria (Lucy Hale) began to buckle under the A.D. pressure.

We'll start with the good news first. Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) are officially together. Yes, the seasons of sexual tension and the agreement to raise their artificially inseminated baby together wasn't exactly a commitment, but at the end of Tuesday's episode Alison stepped up and gave Emily the kiss she's been waiting for since they were 15 years old. Paige (Lindsey Shaw) may have gotten a raw deal here, but we have to admit that these two needed a win -- if you can count a make-out session in the middle of a sabotaged nursery a win (on PLL, you can).

Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars

While Emily and Alison are officially closer than ever, Aria is feeling pretty alone. it turns out that the dark side doesn't suit the shortest Liar at all. After sending A.D. to voicemail last week, Aria was tasked with destroying Emily and Alison's new nursery if she wanted to keep A.D. from going to the cops with everything the stalker knows. Aria's vandalism came complete with a mobile of hanging dolls, shredded teddy bears and blood splatters on the crib. On top of that she missed Ezra's (Ian Harding) first press event for their book! A.D. is the worst.

If Aria had come to her friends earlier and confessed that she was the weak link who traded sides to save her own skin when all she did was drop a comic book off in a locker, they probably could have found a way to forgive her. Maybe they could have used her new in to track down who was actually torturing them. However, Aria is going to have a hard time explaining why she destroyed a nursery. Emily had to bully a teenager, but this is getting seriously dark.

Pretty Little Liars: We Need to Talk About That "Wrencer" Scene

To make matters worse, it turns out Lucas (Brendan Robinson) isn't guilty of anything except having sketchy taste in childhood friends. He's been acting shady attempting to keep the fact he ever knew Charles/Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) a secret, but he hasn't been building any mad scientist board games. That means the girls are back to square one when it comes to figuring out who is pulling all of their puppet strings -- and there's only four episodes left before the end of Pretty Little Liars.

Are they ever going to figure this out?

Pretty Little Liars continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.