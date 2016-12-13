The first teaser trailer for the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars is here, and there's a lot to unpack.

First off, we think it's pretty safe to assume that Spencer (Troian Bellisario) is going to survive her gunshot wound from A.D. -- but she's super pissed in the aftermath. "You have ruined everything I ever had," she rages to an unknown person (her biological mom probably deserves the tongue lashing though).

The final round of A.D.'s deadly games don't only have complicating effects for Spencer though. It seems that Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) are also still on the rocks when the show returns in April. "There are things that have been done that can't be forgiven," Ezra tells his fiancee in an ominous tone. Considering the last time we saw Ezra he was kissing his ex (who turned out not to be dead after all) in a moment of excited passion, this conversation could have a lot of "Ezria" fans worried about whether their ship is going to make it to the end or be one of the couples walking down the aisle in the final episodes.

Go inside Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario's wedding

Of course there's also the usual Pretty Little Liars trailer topping -- mysterious packages, car trunks being ominously closed, people in black hoodies sneaking out of dark corners and some great Hanna (Ashley Benson) humor. "You can't spell anonymous without A.D." Oh, sweet Hanna, never change.

Check out the trailer below.

Pretty Little Liars returns April 18, 2017 on Freeform.