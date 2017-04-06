The final season of Pretty Little Liars is rapidly approaching and we are anxious as anyone to find out who A.D. is and how the Liars will survive the last 10 episodes.

It is almost impossible to get spoilers out of the cast, but we did want to get some sense of what fans would be in for when Pretty Little Liars returns later this month. TVGuide.com caught up with some of the cast on the red carpet of Paley Fest 2017 and asked them to tease the final season in only five words.

Exhilarating, terrifying, and mysterious all made the list and Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) herself promised that the closing chapter of Pretty Little Liars will "knock your socks off."

Pretty Little Liars: How much Toby will we see in Season 7?

The question is, are you ready to handle what's coming next? We know that A.D. is going to make the game "more personal," and there are going to be multiple weddings as well as a musical number. The final episode will also be a two-hour event directed by series creator I. Marlene King and will run like a Pretty Little Liars movie. There's so much to look forward to, which makes it easier to forget we'll have to say goodbye soon.

Pretty Little Liars' final season premieres April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.