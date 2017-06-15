Now Playing Can the Pretty Little Liars Cast Remember Everyone Who's Died on the Show?

Do you know how many people have died on Pretty Little Liars? Better question, do you know how all of them died or where the murders happened?

Only a super fan would know all those details, apparently because even the cast of the show can't remember the details of every murder on Freeform's series. It's still super fun to watch them try though!

Watch this super fun featurette where the cast plays a PLL version of the boardgame Clue and tries to figure out the killer, weapon and location of every Pretty Little Liars murder that has taken place. It's actually hilarious how much they've forgotten over the past few seasons. Not surprisingly, Janel Parrish -- who plays Mona on the Freeform drama -- did the best, but Shay Mitchell couldn't remember Emily's sole murder victim.

How well would you have done in PLL Clue? And can we get this as a real board game please?

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.