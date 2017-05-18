Spencer's new boyfriend might be getting a little too close for comfort.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of Pretty Little Liars, Spencer (Troian Bellisario) decides to deliver some insanely healthy cupcakes to her new beau Detective Marco (Nicholas Gonzalez) but ends up getting more of an interrogation than a thank you.

The cat is out of the bag that Archer Dunhill (Huw Collins) is dead rather than missing and that has Marco reconsidering everything he knows about what went down before the phony doctor disappeared. The arrival of Archer's severed (and very gross) thumb has the detective digging deeper into everyone Archer was involved with before he allegedly skipped town.

His No. 1 person of interest is Mary Drake (Andrea Parker), but that also has him questioning why Spencer wants to get in touch with the also missing DiLaurentis sister. He doesn't believe that Spencer just wants to find her biological mother. Luckily, Spencer is smart enough to dodge his questions and to turn the suspicion back around, but this is a dangerous new development. Could Marco be piecing together that Spencer and her friends know way more about how Dunhill died than they let on?

It definitely looks that way, and that's certainly going to put romance for these two on the back burner for a minute.

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesday at 8/7c on Freeform.