It is the final season of Pretty Little Liars and for one of our Liars, a very big decision needs to be made: who does she want her happy ending to be with?

Emily (Shay Mitchell) has carried a torch for Alison (Sasha Pieterse) since the very beginning of the series. However, once Alison disappeared, Emily was forced to come to terms with her sexuality and dove headfirst into a handful of different relationships. None of those dalliances stuck around the way that Paige (Lindsey Shaw) has though, and it seems that Emily's former swim team bestie might be the woman she's meant to be with.

Spoiler alert, Shay Mitchell agrees! While the actress acknowledges that Emily and Alison definitely have a lot of fans rooting for them, Emily and Paige were able to create a "mature" and stable bond while they were living together in California.

Will that bond be able to hold off Alison's allure in the final season, though? We caught up with Shay Mitchell on the set of Pretty Little Liars and she had a few things to say about who Emily should end up with when A.D. is finally caught.

Pretty Little Liars returns April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.