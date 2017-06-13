"Choose or Lose" may be the most bittersweet episode of Pretty Little Liars' final season.

Let's start with the good news first. If you're a fan of any of the major relationships on the show, Tuesday night's episode was the best one ever. First of all, Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) decided to stop stalling on tying the knot and are officially a married item. It was nothing fancy, but in the end the couple's quaint courthouse wedding was the perfect ceremony for these two. Bonus: they can't testify against each other in the case of Archer Dunhill's (Huw Collins) murder now.

Hanna and Caleb weren't the only ones to unite in the episode though. Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Toby (Keegan Allen) also found some time between police questionings to hook up as well. That's right, "Spoby" is back in action -- at least until Spencer ends up in jail for obstructing justice. Wait, we're sticking to good news, sorry.

It was also a romantic evening for Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding), as well as Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse). Both couples connected on a more intimate level before A.D. decided to rain on everyone's romantic parade. It was nice to see everyone happy for at least a short while before the reality of their very screwed up situation comes in to play.

A.D. claims that "Endgame" is over, but it seems like things have only gotten more difficult for the girls. Aria was earlier declared by A.D. the winner of the game and awarded the grand prize of unlimited freedom for helping the A.D. team, but it doesn't seem to be working out that well for her. Archer's corpse is now in the trunk of Aria's car, which is going to be hard to explain to the cops who rolled up to her stopped car in the final moments of the episode.

There are only three hours left in the final season of PLL, and A.D. still holds all of the cards. If Aria is allegedly the winner of the game and gets a dead body in her trunk, what's in store for the rest of the girls? This week also saw the return of Detective Tanner (Roma Maffia) -- the no-crap cop that brought down Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) five years ago. She has her sights set on all of the Liars now and it won't be so easy for them to escape justice this go around.

At the very least, everyone knows who will visit them in prison for conjugal visits now? Any answers have to be considered a blessing at this point.

