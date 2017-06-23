Let's take a trip, shall we, back to the magical time known as 2010. Back when Pretty Little Liars first premiered and the girls of Rosewood still had some semblance of innocence and naivety. Long before they had been involved in any murders or were in long-term, illegal relationships with their high school teachers. Back when Aria (Lucy Hale) still wore giant feathers in her hair and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) was just that hot hacker kid in a beanie and not the love of Hanna's (Ashley Benson) life. Back when Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Toby (Keegan Allen) had a brief flirtation and long before Spencer (Troian Bellisario) temporarily traded in her knee socks for a black hoodie. Back when Allison (Sasha Pieterse) was still believed to be dead.

With Pretty Little Liars' series finale just around the corner, let's look back at where it all began with this video comparing how the Liars & Co. looked in Season 1 vs. now. Some of the transformations may surprise you!

Pretty Little Liars' final episode airs Tuesday at 8/7c on Freeform. Get scoop on the series finale right here!