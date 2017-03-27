One of the major bombs dropped in the Pretty Little Liars mid-season finale is that Alison (Sasha Pieterse) is pregnant.

Surprise! Now, the only person that could be the father of Alison's baby if she got pregnant by traditional methods would be Archer Dunhill (Huw Collins), her deceased husband who was actually in love with Alison's cousin Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) and only got close to Alison to exact revenge for Charlotte's murder.

This is Pretty Little Liars, though, and no one really thinks that Alison got pregnant by traditional methods -- especially when Emily's (Shay Mitchell) eggs were stolen by A.D. and then never talked about again. TVGuide.com caught up with Sasha Pieterse on the Pretty Little Liars red carpet at Paley Fest 2017 this weekend to find out how Alison deals with the pregnancy in the final 10 episodes. The actress gave us some more food for thought about whose baby Alison is really carrying.

Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars

"She's upset because at this point she thinks its her dead, abusive, husband's," Pieterse said.

Before we go any further, let's break that down. So, at the start of the season, Alison thinks it is Archer's baby. It's not a stretch to assume that a little later into the season, Alison is going to either think it's someone else's baby or find out whose baby it really is -- and that person won't be Archer.

Hold on, it gets better.

"There's a lot of surprises for Alison and Emison and all of these relationships [this season]," Pieterse continued. "I love Alison's storyline. It's very unique. I think it's going to throw a lot of curveballs for our fans, but [creator] Marlene [King] ... tied a really nice bow on the show. I am really excited to see what fans think."

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn says Caleb is "absolutely" ready to marry Hanna

Surprises for Alison and Emison? Marlene King said that Alison would be "exploring her sexuality" in the final episodes and that Emily would be a big part of that, but is that the only surprise Pieterse could be referring to? Wouldn't a baby be a much bigger revelation for the two girls who have teetered back and forth about exploring their feelings for each other?

Pieterse wasn't able to elaborate any further, but at least we know for sure this pregnancy is definitely not what was presented to us at the end of Season 7.

Whose baby do you think it is?

Pretty Little Liars returns for its final season on Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.