Now Playing How The Pretty Little Liars Reacted When They Found Out Who A.D. Is

All of the questions will be answered in the final season of Pretty Little Liars, but the biggest lingering question is: Who is A.D.?

The cast and crew finished production on the series late last year so they already know who has been terrorizing the Liars for months. No one is about to give away any spoilers, but TVGuide.com did get a chance to ask the cast how it felt to find out who is lurking beneath the hood.

Pretty Little Liars: Spencer isn't taking Mary's letter at face value

The Liars universally agreed that they were shocked by the answer and that they think fans won't believe who the culprit really is. Lucy Hale tried not to find out before the final episode table read, but when she inadvertently heard another cast member talking about it she could only hope it was true.

There's not that many more episodes until the end of Pretty Little Liars, but we still can't wait to figure out how everything comes together!

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.