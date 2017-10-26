Now Playing Preacher Season 2 Has More Gore Than Ever

Hallelujah, the lord — or at least Seth Rogen's version of the lord — has come again!

AMC renewed Preacher for a third season, following the Season 2 finale that aired earlier this year. The news was announced via Rogen's Twitter account with promo art that includes a premiere window: 2018.

The series is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's comics, and to be honest, it's absolutely ludicrous in the best way possible. Preacher stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, a man who is imbued with a magical force that gives him a powerful voice that can make people do his bidding. Ruth Negga plays his gun-happy girlfriend Tulip, and Joseph Gilgun stars as an Irish vampire named Cassidy.

Season 2 saw the group heading to Angelville in an effort to resurrect Tulip, who was fatally shot. Hitler also escaped from Hell, and God showed up in a bathroom. Like I said, it's a pretty wacky show.

Preacher returns in 2018.