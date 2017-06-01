AMC's Preacher showed no shortage of ambition in its first season, which started with the gruesome death of Tom Cruise and ended with leads starting a quest to "find God and kick his ass," but it looks like Season 2 is anteing up with more locations and bigger 'splosions.

While Season 1 was mostly contained to Anneville, TX, Season 2 will find Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Oscar nominee Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) traveling to New Orleans and Las Vegas. Cassidy will be getting even higher. And the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish) is even more Terminator-like.

It looks, as the kids say, lit af.

Preacher Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 25 at 10/9c on AMC.