With Anneville completely wiped out, God missing, and our favorite murderous trio hitting the road to find the sequestered deity, Preacher's second season is feeling quite different from the first. The AMC series is done setting up the basics and can now fully embrace its comic book roots as an epic road trip adventure.

"It's just the three of them now," Ruth Negga told TVGuide.com. Tulip, Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) and Jesse (Dominic Cooper) managed to escape the massive explosion that destroyed the small Texan town (and everyone in it) back in Season 1. The new season will find the trio more closely knit than we've ever seen them. "They've really only got one another and as autonomous as Tulip and Cassidy are, they have a sort of a reliance on Jesse to direct them."

That means helping Jesse with his God-finding mission despite not fully believing in it. Plus, it looks like a certain vampire will experience a change of his own.

"It's a much more domestic Cass. He's attempting being a normal person," Gilgun explained. He went on to note that audiences will see a much calmer vampire, influenced by the increased time spent with Tulip and Jesse. "To some degree, they keep him on the straight and narrow."

