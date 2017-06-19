[Spoilers for Preacher's Season 2 premiere and the Preacher comics follow read at your own risk.]

Preacher's Season 2 opener wasted no time in reintroducing us to the mysterious big baddie from last season, the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish). The menacing figure clad in cowboy boots and an ankle-length coat spent most of the episode brutally killing off innocents via scarily accurate sniper shots (and even ripping out someone's tongue) while in pursuit of Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun).

At the very last minute, he catches up to Jesse who is smoking a cigarette outside a motel. Drawing his gun, the episode cut to credits right before we see if the Saint pulls the trigger. So, what happens next?

In the comics, Jesse uses Genesis to stall the gun and flee. However, things will probably go down differently in the series because, as we saw, the Saint of Killers was not immediately compelled by Jesse's commands.

The most likely scenario is that the preacher's booming voice finally works after several tries and he is able to get away. Or perhaps the Saint of Killers will intentionally miss (there's no way he wouldn't be able to kill him at point blank range after the Halo-like assassinations from earlier) with a promise to complete his mission later.

Either way, there's no way that the show's titular character is getting killed off this early because then where would we be? Sleep soundly, friends, for our favorite tormented man of faith isn't done just yet.

