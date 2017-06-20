When Power returns next week, James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) will face his biggest challenge yet--jail. The conflicted drug lord has been charged with murdering federal agent Greg Knox despite being innocent of the crime. His time behind bars will put a strain on all of his relationships, including one with his son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.).

Without his father around, the temperamental teen will turn to Kanan (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson), whom he only knows as Slim, as the adult male figure in his life. Kanan, who despises Ghost for letting him sit in jail while raising his son Shawn ( Sinqua Walls), is looking forward to the reversal of roles. "He sees things in Tariq that he didn't even see in his own son," Jackson told TVGuide.com.

At the end of Season 2, Kanan murdered Shawn in cold blood after the latter refused to kill Ghost. Now that both Shawn and Ghost are out of the picture, he's moving in on young Tariq as a sort of do-over.

"Tariq's that second time around," creator Courtney A. Kemp explained. "He's gonna do it right this time."

Power's Season 4 premieres on Starz next Sunday, June 25 at 9/8c.