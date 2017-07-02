After three seasons of evading the police, Power's James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) finds himself behind bars. However, it's not for a crime he committed.

Ghost is accused of murdering federal agent Greg Knox (Andy Bean) who died at the end of Season 3. In Sunday night's episode, we learned that because of Knox's position of authority, he's now facing the death penalty. The news stuns everyone in his inner circle including wife Natasha (Naturi Naughton) and childhood friend Tommy (Joseph Sikora) who, during a heartbreaking phone call, tells him, "You're not going out like that."

It's especially daunting for Ghost, who has been working so hard to break away from the criminal world that now has him locked up and fighting for his life. The weight of the charge will shake him to his core.

"He's afraid. He's got everything to lose," Hardwick explained to TVGuide.com. "For him, the challenge is how does he save face in the fact of court? How do you hold your own face? And so, he's trying to figure that out." This season, he'll struggle with the crippling fear of dying if he loses his case while also putting up a brave face during court appearances.

"His challenge is living that duplicitous juggle he's been doing for four seasons," Hardwick added.

Power airs Sundays at 9/8c on Starz.