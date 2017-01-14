Portlandiais coming to an end. IFC announced during the Television Critics Association winter previews on Saturday that the critically acclaimed sketch show created by Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel will end with Season 8, which is set to air in 2018.

"There are very few shows that can be credited with both establishing and helping to define a television network, and that's exactly what Portlandia has done for IFC. It has been at the heart of our 'slightly-off' comedy programming strategy since its inception. It is a joy and a privilege to work with Fred, Carrie, Jon, Lorne and everyone at Broadway Video to create a show that was prescient in its satirization of modern culture while having a sensibility and state-of-mind that has only become more prevalent across its run," said IFC President Jennifer Caserta in a statement. "But all good things must come to an end, and we very much look forward to Season 8 or as Bryce Shivers and Lisa Eversman might say... put a bird on it! "

Fred Armisen, Portlandia

Asked about the decision to end the series during the Portlandia panel, Armisen said, "For us, it seemed like a way to figure out a way to have a beginning, a middle and an ending." The trio kept the door open for more and said they'll continue to work together on other projects.







Portlandia first premiered in 2011 as the flagship show for IFC programming, and has continued to define the network as the home for brave, original and quirky comedy in the six years since its debut. Over the course of seven seasons, Portlandia has racked up a Peabody Award in 2012, a Writers Guild Award in 2013, four Creative Arts Emmy Awards and 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Over the years Armisen, Brownstein and Krisel have created characters like feminist bookstore owners Toni and Candace, bohemian couple Peter and Nance, and local curators Lisa Eversman and Bryce Shivers.

Season 7 is currently airing on Thursdays at 10/9c on IFC.