It's the end of the road for the heartfelt comedy Playing House. The series has been canceled after three seasons, USA Network announced on Monday.

Created by and starring Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair, the show centered on two best friends, Maggie (Parham) and Emma (St. Clair), who move in together to raise Maggie's baby after she separates from her husband.

The series premiered in 2014 but saw a nearly two-year delay between Seasons 2 and 3 so that St. Clair could undergo treatment for breast cancer. Her harrowing experience was subsequently written into the show for Season 3, with Emma undergoing chemotherapy and Maggie helping her through it.

Playing House also starred Keegan-Michael Key as Emma's boyfriend, Zach Woods as Maggie's younger brother, and Brad Morris as Maggie's ex-husband.

The show wrapped up its third and final season on July 14.