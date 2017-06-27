Now Playing Why The Handmaid's Tale's Offred Is TV's Next Great Heroine

The Handmaid's Tale handmaids have made several appearances around Los Angeles for the show's Emmy campaign and at many state legislature protests, but now they've arrived in Washington D.C.

Women dressed as the oppressed characters from the critically-acclaimed Hulu series, based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to protest the proposed "Trumpcare" bill for Planned Parenthood. The controversial new healthcare plan would take insurance away from 22 million Americans and cut Medicaid. The plan also calls for Planned Parenthood to be completely defunded.

The Hill'sTaylor Lorenz, posted a picture of the costumed women on Tuesday shouting "Shame!" at GOP senators as they exited the building.

This protest was staged by Planned Parenthood to protest the GOP healthcare bill pic.twitter.com/zIcaYjo9GD — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 27, 2017

Handmaids/protesters now lined up in the pouring rain waiting for GOP senators to exit the Capitol so they can shout "shame" pic.twitter.com/dNPPvLMk2g — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 27, 2017

The protest comes on the same day that Republican Senator Leadership announced they were delaying a vote on the bill until after the July 4 recess due to its lack of support.

The Handmaid's Tale is the dystopian story of what happens when women who can bear children are forced into sexual servitude to provide children for the rich upper class.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.