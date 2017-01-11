Although Fox didn't order additional episodes of Pitch this season, the series may still have a future at the network despite its low ratings.

Fox Television Group Chairman and CEO Gary Newman told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Wednesday that the network is proud of the show and a decision regarding the future of the drama, which stars Kylie Bunbury as the first female pitcher in Major League Baseball, has not yet been made.

"We would have loved to have seen a bigger audience. ... I don't think the performance level enabled us to make an early decision about it, but as we get to May, we're certainly going to consider it," Newman said. "One of the things we think about is, do we have a place for it on our schedule where we can grow it? Because if we're going to go forward with it, we certainly want to believe we're going to grow the show."

Fox is also currently having conversations with the producers of The Exorcist about what a second season would look like and how they can expand and grow the show.