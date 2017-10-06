

The legendary sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick is always culturally relevant, but he's really having a moment right now. There's the movie Blade Runner 2049, in theaters today, which is a sequel to the movie Blade Runner, which is based on his novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

And there's the anthology series Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams, which got its first trailer today and looks amazing.

Electric Dreams, which is coming to Amazon Prime in 2018, consists of 10 episodes, each based on a different work by Dick. Each episode has a different writer, director and cast -- and those casts are uniformly excellent. Bryan Cranston (who also executive-produces), Liam Cunningham, Anna Paquin, Steve Buscemi, Vera Farmiga, Richard Madden, Janelle Monáe, Terrence Howard and Maura Tierney are just a few of the big names who appear.

The series looks like high-production-value special-effects fest that also asks big questions about what it means to be human, the central theme of Dick's work.

This is Amazon's second Dick series, after The Man in the High Castle, which also got a new trailer today (I Love Dick is unrelated).

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams is a British-American co-production, and is currently airing in the UK on Channel 4. It comes to America in 2018.