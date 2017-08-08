Peter Krause is heading to Fox and teaming up with Ryan Murphy.

The Six Feet Under alum is joining Murphy's new drama 9-1-1 with Angela Bassett, TV Guide learned at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday. The series explores the lives of police, firefighters and paramedics who are "thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations." Of course, they'll have to deal with the horrors amidst the drama happening in their personal lives as well.

Murphy's long time producing partner Brad Falchuk will also executive-produce the series, with Tim Minear (American Horror Story) running the writer's room. McG will direct the series premiere.

Krause just finished a two-season stint at ABC on Shondaland's The Catch, which got the axe from the alphabet network last spring. Before that, he helped headline the NBC family drama Parenthood.

9-1-1 will premiere in 2018.