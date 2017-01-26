Paula Patton will star in a summer drama series for ABC called Somewhere Between, Deadline reports.

Somewhere Between, which has a 10-episode straight-to-series order from the network, is about a high-powered news producer named Laura Price (Patton) who knows her daughter is going to be murdered. She doesn't know who the killer is or why it's going to happen, but she knows when, where and how. The show will follow her as she attempts to escape the inevitable and keep her daughter out of harm's way.

Somewhere Between is based on a Korean series. It will premiere in summer 2017. The premise is weirdly similar to another upcoming ABC series called 10 Days in the Valley, which stars Kyra Sedgwick as a TV producer whose daughter goes missing.

Paula Patton is best known for her roles in action movies like Warcraft and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and for her divorce from singer Robin Thicke, which was heavily covered by tabloids. It's her first TV series, though she starred in an unaired pilot called Runner for ABC two years ago.