The Vampire Diaries' eighth and final season ended in tragedy with the death of Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), who we later saw chillaxing in heaven. As far as definitive endings go, that one seemed like the end of Stefan's story once and for all.

On the other hand, death has never been an insurmountable stumbling block for revisiting old characters on The Vampire Diaries or The Originals, so naturally we wondered whether Stefan would show up to haunt New Orleans (or even Hope Mikaelson who's now going to school in his old house) for The Originals Season 5.

According to Paul Wesley -- don't count on it.

When asked about a potential cameo on The Originals next year, Wesley told TV Guide, "I don't think so. I think Stefan has been laid to rest ... I'm trying to sort of do the opposite of what I've being doing for eight years for the most part. I don't think I'll be doing a supernatural show anytime soon, that's for sure. I'm trying to branch out and do different things."

While some fans might be sad that Stefan is well and truly gone, we have to agree with Wesley's opinion that Stefan's character was laid to rest rather well. Seeing him again might invalidate the beautiful ending in heaven he got with Damon (Ian Somerhalder), which is absolutely out of the question.

Still, there were plenty of characters left alive in Mystic Falls by the end of Season 8, and we totally wouldn't mind seeing them again. Preferably sooner rather than later!

The Originals will return in the spring of 2018.