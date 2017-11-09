Brace yourselves, Star is bringing in some serious talent for its sophomore season.

Legendary artist Patti LaBelle and famed R&B singer Brandy Norwood are headed to the Fox series for multi-episode arcs. TV Guide has learned that Labelle is set to play Carlotta Brown's (Queen Latifah) tough but loving mom, Christine. Meanwhile, Norwood will take on the role of her younger sister, Cassie.

Carlotta could use some extra support now that she's fighting for custody of Simone (Brittany O'Grady), who is a child of the broken foster care system. Next week will see that hard-fought battle continue while the girls (O'Grady, Jude Demorest and Ryan Destiny) work on convincing Joyce Sheree (guest star Teyana Taylor) to be a feature on one of their songs.

Plus, Noah (Luke James) and Alex will have to deal with a misleading photo that goes viral and Cotton (Amiyah Scott) struggles to juggle two relationships.

STAR airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox.