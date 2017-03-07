The tiny town of Wind Gap, Missouri just got a whole lot frostier.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Patricia Clarkson will join Amy Adams in HBO's straight-to-series adaptation of Gillian Flynn's debut novel, Sharp Objects. Her character, Adora Crellin, is not only Wind Gap's icy queen of high society, she's also Adams' character, Camille Preaker's, estranged mother.

The series will consist of eight episodes, and centers on Camille, a Chicago-based journalist, as she returns to her tiny hometown after a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital. Tasked with investigating the murders of two preteen girls, Camille will find herself identifying with the victims more than she ever could have imagined.

Buffy's Marti Noxon bringing Gone Girl author's debut novel to TV

Clarkson's character, meanwhile, is also troubled. Still haunted by the death of Camille's sister years ago, she pours all of her love and attention into her 13-year-old daughter Amma, who has yet to be cast. Camille's return to the fold unearths secrets buried long ago, that may or may not directly involve the murders taking place in present-day.

Sharp Objects is being written by Buffy the Vampire Slayer and UnREAL alum Marti Noxon. First optioned to series six years ago by Jason Blum's Blumhouse production company, Flynn is also committed to executive produce the series and write multiple episodes.

Clarkson won two Emmys for her last HBO gig on Six Feet Under, and will surely continue to impress -- and terrify -- audiences with her role in Sharp Objects.