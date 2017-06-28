

Party of Five siblings Neve Campbell and Scott Wolf reunited on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday night, and host Andy Cohen got them to dish hot behind-the-scenes gossip from the Fox drama that ran from 1994 to 2000.

Campbell (who currently appears on House of Cards) and Wolf (who's on The Night Shift) answered questions like "who was the biggest partier?" (big brother Matthew Fox), "who's most successful now?" (Campbell), "who hooked up off-camera?" (Wolf and Paula Devicq, who played youngest Salinger sibling Owen's nanny), and most scandalously, "who hooked up with fans?"

Wolf pointed to Jennifer Love Hewitt on that one, just moments after they revealed that they don't keep in touch with her. Dang, Jennifer, your TV ex-boyfriend is putting your business out there!

Sadly, they also said that a Party of Five revival is unlikely. "It wouldn't make any sense whatsoever. If we haven't gotten over the death of our parents 20 years later, we have a serious problem," Campbell said.

Good point.