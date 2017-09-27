In a synthesis of the "reboot" trend and the "immigration show" trend, Party of Five's creators are developing a reboot of the family drama series that will follow a set of Latin American siblings as they try to make it in America without their parents, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original Party of Five ran for six seasons on Fox from 1994 to 2000 and followed five young siblings -- Bailey (Scott Wolf), Charlie (Matthew Fox), Julia (Neve Campbell), Claudia (Lacey Chabert) and their baby brother Owen -- as they try to navigate adolescence and young adulthood after their parents are killed in a car crash. The new Party of Five would update the formula by making the siblings a family of immigrants who lost their parents somehow (the creators are keeping that bit of information secret for now).

The reboot is being developed by Party of Five creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman. It's still in its very early stages; producers at Party of Five's studio, Sony, still have not heard Keyser and Lippman's pitch.

Neve Campbell, Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox and Lacey Chabert, Party of Five

There are too many reboots out in the world and in development to list them all here, but there is a smaller, developing trend in TV of immigration stories in response to the sociopolitical climate. Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez is developing two immigration series for CBS Television Studios, a dramedy called Illegal and a medical drama called Have Mercy about a Latina doctor who moves to Miami and opens a secret medical clinic in her apartment. CBS is also developing a sitcom called Welcome to Maine from The Millers creator Greg Garcia that would follow an immigrant and his daughter who move to an insular town in the whitest state in America. There's also Netflix's One Day at a Time, which follows a Cuban-American family in a reboot of the '70s sitcom that was already renewed for a Season 2.