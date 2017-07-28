We first met Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza on Parks and Rec as sweet dimwit Andy Dwyer and acerbic assistant April Ludgate. We grew to love them and watched with joy as they fell in love and got married and developed their alter-egos Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole. The show ended in 2015, and by that time Pratt was already the Marvel movie star he is now. Plaza has spent the past two years doing her highly specific Aubrey Plaza thing in a wide variety of movies and shows from Dirty Grandpa to Legion.

Though the show is over and they've gone their separate ways, they'll always be April and Andy to us, which is why it's such a thrill to see them reunite, which they did at the premiere of Plaza's new movie Ingrid Goes West. Their Parks co-stars Amy Poehler and Retta were also in attendance. It was like Pawnee in Los Angeles.

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Chris Pratt



Aw, Amy's so proud of Aubrey.

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza



Stop it!

Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt and Retta

We miss Ron Swanson, but otherwise this is a great party!