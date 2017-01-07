After releasing a partial list of their events, Los Angeles' Paley Center has released the complete schedule of its panels and screenings for PaleyFest, so start getting pumped because this year The Walking Dead will be front and center!

Select parts of the festival, held in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from Mar. 17 to 26, will be streamed online so fans across the country can get in on the fun as the cast and creatives behind some of some of TV's best productions give a peek into their process and hint at what's coming in future episodes.

Here's the schedule:

March 17: AMC's The Walking Dead

March 18: NBC's This is Us, plus a matinee "Super Hero event" with the cast of CW's Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC Legends of Tomorrow

March 19: ABC's Grey's Anatomy

March 21: CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles

March 22: CBS' The Late Late Show

March 23: BBC America's Orphan Black

March 24: Fox's Bob's Burgers

March 25: Freeform's Pretty Little Liars and HBO's Westworld

March 26: a matinee event celebrating the 100th episode of ABC's Scandal and later that evening, FXs American Horror Story: Roanoke

Presale tickets go on sale to Citi card members and Paley Center-supporting and patron members on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. ET. Paley Center individual members can purchase tickets beginning Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. ET, and the general public can purchase tickets on Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. ET. All tickets can be purchased at PaleyFest's official website.