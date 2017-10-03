When you hear about romance on Grey's Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) usually get all the hype. The ups and down of their relationship are timeless, there's no doubt about it, but you could argue there's another love story that might give them a run for their money: Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Cristina (Sandra Oh).

We said goodbye to Cristina at the end of Season 10, but she remains one of the best things the show has ever produced. Her on again off again relationship with Owen? Even better.

Whether it's yanking icicles out of each other, making out amidst the exhilarating air bursts in the vent room or even battling through their tumultuous marriage and eventual divorce, this couple is absolutely amazing.

And the final piece of proof that Owen and Cristina were Grey's Anatomy's best love story? No one died in an unexpectedly gruesome freak accident that took a wrecking ball to the entire concept of the show. They just exchanged a longing look and went their separate ways, everyone alive and intact.

Yep, I went there.

