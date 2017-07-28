Black Jack Randall's (Tobias Menzies) death is coming and it won't be what Outlander fans expect.

The good news is that they won't have to wait long for it to happen. The first episode of Season 3 will tackle the events that unfolded on the battlefield of Culloden after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) went back through the stones at the end of Season 2. It doesn't take long for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Jack to find each other on the crowded field and begin their last fight.

"It's a difficult storyline to tie up. Where do you go after, especially the stuff toward the end of Season 1?" Menzies told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. 'They meet on the battlefield of Culloden. It's almost in flashback and its Jamie's hallucination as he remembers fragments of this encounter."

As soon as they lay eyes on each other the two know that this is the fight they've been destined to have ever since the fateful events of Season 1-- including Black Jack's stomach turning rape of Jamie. It's not enough for Jamie to end the villain though, because their relationship isn't a black-and-white feud.

"It's a non-verbal, sort of tying up of this story. It's this strange sort of dance," Menzies described. "I liked the way it's come out. It's sort of a strange kind of half dance, half fight, kind of embrace. I feel like it's a fitting end to this quasi-love affair."

Outlander Season 3 returns Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz.