Droughtlander officially ends this weekend as the third season of Outlander begins its third season on Sunday.

It's been over a year since we've seen Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) together -- and while it may be a while before we see them together as a conventional couple, our favorite time-travel romance is back! However, we understand that a year is a long time to wait and you may have forgotten a few key things.

Never worry! Here is your guide to everything you need to know before the show returns this weekend.

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz.

Where You Can Stream the Episodes: Starz Play or the Starz App, Amazon with a Starz extension plan

Source Material: Diana Gabaldon's Voyager, the third book in the Outlander novel series.

Where We Left Off: Claire and Jamie failed to stop the Battle of Culloden, but Jamie wasn't willing to see Claire or their unborn child harmed. He sent Claire back through the stones to her own time where she could raise their child with Frank. Jamie returned to his countrymen prepared to fight to the death for Scottish freedom.

Claire made it safely through the stones and restarted her life with Frank (Tobias Menzies). Together they raised Brianna (Sophie Skelton), who is currently 20 years old. Brianna, with the help of historian Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin), discovered that Jamie may have actually survived Culloden after all.

Where Season 3 Picks Up: For Claire, she'll pick up very shortly after the Season 2 premiere left off - the beginning of her life in Boston with Frank as they await the birth of Brianna. Jamie returns to his men, prepared for the most fateful battle of his entire life. The premiere episode will reveal exactly how the battle unfolds and how Jamie manages to escape.

The season will focus on how to reunite Claire and Jamie after all of their time apart -- and what happened to them in that time span. The second half of the season will take the couple on a trip across the seas to the West Indies.

New Characters: There are quite a few new faces in the third season of Outlander. David Berry (A Place to Call Home) will play John William Gray, a British officer that becomes very important in Jamie's life. Hannah James (Mercy Street) is Geneva Dunsany, a rich young woman that takes a dangerous liking to Jamie while Tanya Reynolds (Delicious) will play her younger sister Isobel. Wil Johnson (The Five) will play Joe Abernathy, Claire's closest friend as she trains to become a surgeon.

Later in the season we'll meet a grown-up Fergus (Cesar Domboy) and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) -- Laoghaire's grown-up daughter.

Outlander premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8/7c.