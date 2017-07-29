Move over Jamie and Claire, there's a new couple on Outlander!

The slow-building relationship between the Frasers' daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin) will continue during the upcoming third season of the time-traveling romance drama. TV Guide spoke with the two young stars about how their relationships unfolds, and we have one piece of advice for Outlander fans: be patient.

"With Brianna and Roger, they don't communicate very well even though they are the only people in the world who understand each other," Skelton tells TV Guide. "There's that beautiful infuriation. You just want them to sit down, tell each other how they feel and move the relationship forward that way."

Despite the frustrating development of the relationship, there's no doubt that these two lovebirds care very much about each other, and their extremely unique circumstances help foster a one-of-a-kind bond.

"I don't think they know where they are half the time or what's going on. It's just all this searching for Jamie," Rankin weighs in. "They develop a real need for each other as anything else. It's going to be exciting to watch their relationship unfold."

Outlander Season 3 premieres Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz.