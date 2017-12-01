Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finally make it to Jamaica in this week's penultimate episode of Outlander, but land isn't the only thing they're going to be happy to reunite with!

The hunt is on to find Young Ian (John Bell) before Jamie is discovered and arrested by the crown for murder and treason, and the Frasers will reunite with an important person from Jamie's past to help set them on the right track to bringing his nephew home.

Outlander: What's in Abandawe Cave?

Considering how many enemies Jamie and Claire have made along the way, it's a welcome relief to see a friend in a strange land. Well, at least it is for Jamie. Claire has some reservations about the reunion and doesn't take as warm a liking to their ally.

Claire's iciness aside, our re-found friend is going to be instrumental in the couple finding young Ian and bringing him home safely. Thank goodness for great coincidences, right?

Outlander airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Starz.