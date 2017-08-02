[HALT! The following post contains Book 4 spoilers for Outlander so read at your own risk!]

Outlander fans will have to wait a full season and some change before they'll get to see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and his adult daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) together. The two were separated at the end of Season 2 when a pregnant Claire (Caitriona Balfe) returned to her own time to avoid the bloodshed of the Battle of Culloden. Brianna grew up in the mid-20th century with Claire and Frank (Tobias Menzies) -- a continent and 200 years away from her biological father.

The fateful reunion doesn't occur until Book 4 of Diana Gabaldon's Outlander novel series, which the series is based on. However, viewers will get to know Brianna much better in the upcoming Season 3 and TV Guide couldn't help but to ask Skelton if she and Heughan have discussed what it will be like when the two finally share a scene together.

"I think it will be really cool when they meet because I think we see a lot of Jamie in Brianna," Skelton said. "I think as you know from Book 4, there's a lot of clash between Jamie and Bree. It's not some wonderful reunion. They have some hot-headed arguments, so I think that will be very cool."

Despite the distance, Brianna will be jumping in head first when it comes to trying to find Jamie in the past in Season 3. For her mother Claire, it's about finding the love of her life, but for Brianna it causes a lot more complex series of emotions as she struggles with how her birth father has impacted her personality.

"With Bree, there's an excitement to Jamie because she has this historian element that she shares with Roger [Wakefield] of digging into the history and the adventure of finding out who Jamie really is," Skelton said. "I think it also raises a lot of questions in her own identity and which elements are actually her and what she's adopted for Frank's sake. She's having a bit of an identity crisis in Season 3."

