Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

It honestly looked like Frank (Tobias Menzies) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) were going to give it a decent go in the Season 3 premiere of Outlander. Then a nurse invited the Jamie (Sam Heughan) sized-elephant back into their marriage when she asked where Brianna got her red hair from.

It's not going to get better from there, folks.

What Is Outlander in the Wake of [Spoiler]'s Death?

"I just feel like we wanted to chart the trajectory of a marriage and it's a dissolution of a marriage. Also, we see Claire realizing that this is going to be a marriage of convenience," executive producer Maril Davis tells TV Guide.

That sounds super fun, right? Don't worry though, Claire won't be sitting around waiting on Frank hand and foot despite the fact they aren't in love anymore. She has something very specific that will help distract herself from the grief of losing Jamie.

"She is going to find her own path. It was very important for her to go to medical school and do something on her own that she should on her own, as an independent woman," Davis says. "I think that storyline was very easy for us to create because it was charting the course of their marriage and also her path to freedom."

It seems like Frank can never catch a break.

Outlander airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Starz.